New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as New York Red Bulls take on Atlanta United on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove this week.

Atlanta United are in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have improved in recent weeks. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Toronto FC last week and will want to step up in this match.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this month. The Red Bulls edged CF Montreal to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will need a similar result on Wednesday.

New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head

New York Red Bulls have an excellent record against Atlanta United and have won seven out of 11 matches played between the two teams. Atlanta United have managed two victories against the Red Bulls and will need to cut the deficit on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in June this year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

New York Red Bulls form guide in MLS 2021: W-L-W-W-W

Atlanta United form guide in MLS 2021: D-W-D-W-L

New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United Team News

New York Red Bulls have a strong squad

New York Red Bulls

Aaron Long and Omir Fernandez are yet to recover from their injuries and have been ruled out of the game this week. New York Red Bulls are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Aaron Long, Omir Fernandez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atlanta United need to win this game

Atlanta United

Amar Sejdic, Erick Torres, and Franco Ibarra have recovered from their knocks and will be able to feature in this game. Emerson Hyndman remains injured, however, and has been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Emerson Hyndman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United Predicted XI

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (3-4-3): Carlos Miguel; Thomas Edwards, Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes; Andrew Gutman, Sean Davis, Dru Yearwood, Kyle Duncan; Cristian Casseres Junior, Patryk Klimala, Fabio

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bradley Guzan; George Bello, Anton Walkes, Miles Robinson, Brooks Lennon; Matheus Rossetto, Franco Ibarra; Luiz Araujo, Ezequiel Barco, Marcelino Moreno; Josef Martinez

New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United Prediction

New York Red Bulls unbeaten streak came to an end against DC United last weekend. The Red Bulls have largely been impressive over the past month and will need to bounce back this week.

Atlanta United can pack a punch on their day but will need to overcome their bouts of inconsistency this month. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and will likely play out a draw on Wednesday.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-1 Atlanta United

