New York Red Bulls vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips - 17th May 2022

Two teams in contrasting form in the MLS will square off on Wednesday when New York Red Bulls play host to Chicago Fire at the Red Bull Arena.

The Red Bulls head into the game unbeaten in their last seven outings, while the visitors will seek to end their five-game winless run.

Ten-man New York came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw at Philadelphia Union on Sunday.

The Red Bulls have now avoided defeat in seven games across competitions, picking up four wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss to Montreal on April 9. With 19 points from 11 games, New York are fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, one point off first-placed Montreal.

Meanwhile, Chicago were at the losing end once again, as they were beaten 2-1 by FC Cincinnati on home turf last time out.

They have now lost their last five outings across competitions, failing to taste victory in eight games. With just two wins and ten points from 11 games, Chicago are languishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

New York Red Bulls vs Chicago Fire Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 27 wins from the last 59 meetings between the two teams, Chicago boast a superior record in this fixture.

New York have picked up 19 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

The Fire have lost their last five outings across competitions, failing to taste victory in eight games since a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City in March.

New York are unbeaten in seven outings, dating back to a 2-1 loss against Montreal on April 9.

However, they are without a win on home turf this year, picking up four draws and losing twice in six games.

New York Red Bulls vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Considering past results between the two teams, an end-to-end contest with plenty of goalmouth action should ensue. The spoils could be shared in this one, with both teams doing just enough to leave with a point apiece.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-1 Chicago Fire.

New York Red Bulls vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Game to have less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams).

Tip 3: Game to have less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner-kicks in each of their last ten meetings).

Edited by Bhargav