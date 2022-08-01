New York Red Bulls vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd August | MLS 2022

New York Red Bulls feature in another MLS fixture this week as they take on Colorado Rapids at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

New York Red Bulls vs Colorado Rapids Preview

Colorado Rapids are currently in 12th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled so far this season. The Rapids suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Seattle Sounders in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have been impressive this year. The home side crashed out of the US Open Cup last week and have a point to prove in this match.

New York Red Bulls vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Colorado Rapids have a good record against New York Red Bulls and have won 13 out of the 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Red Bulls' 11 victories.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and witnessed Colorado Rapids conquer the Red Bull Arena with a comfortable 2-0 victory.

New York Red Bulls saw their unbeaten run of six matches at home end against local rivals New York City FC after the lost the Hudson River derby by a 1-0 margin last month.

Colorado Rapids are winless in their first 10 matches away from home in the MLS this season and are one of only two teams that have failed to secure a victory on the road in 2022.

Four different players found the back of the net for New York Red Bulls against Austin FC last week - these four players had scored only 12 goals in a combined 157 MLS appearances prior to this game.

New York Red Bulls vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

New York Red Bulls have been impressive so far this season and will be intent on restoring their enviable home record. The Red Bulls have a few defensive issues to address and will need to present a robust front this week.

Colorado Rapids are in dismal form away from home and will need to make a massive statement on Tuesday. New York Red Bulls are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 3-1 Colorado Rapids

New York Red Bulls vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York Red Bulls

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York Red Bulls to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lewis Morgan to score - Yes

