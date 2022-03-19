New York Red Bulls vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting tips | 20th March 2022

In an MLS Eastern Conference clash on Sunday, New York Red Bulls will host Columbus Crew at the Red Bull Arena.

Columbus are yet to suffer a defeat in the league, occupying the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They came back from behind against Toronto to secure a 2-1 win, with Lucas Zelarayan scoring his fourth goal of the campaign.

New York, meanwhile, suffered their first loss of the campaign, with Lucas Amarilla scoring the only goal of the game for Minnesota United. Despite their loss, New York are third in the league standings.

New York Red Bulls vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 85 times across competitions since the inaugural MLS season in 1996. Columbus lead 38-35 in wins, while 12 games have ended in draws.

New York's 1-0 loss against Minnesota United last week brought an end to their seven-game unbeaten run at home.

Lucas Zelarayan has found the back of the net in his last six MLS games dating back to the end of last season, equalling the longest such streak in the club's history.

Columbus Crew are the leading goalscorers in the Eastern Conference with nine goals.

New York have recorded more shots on target than any other team in the division (24) this season, while Columbus are right behind the hosts with 20.

New York Red Bulls vs Columbus Crew Prediction

New York have two wins in their last seven games against Columbus. They suffered a 1-0 loss in their first home game of the season and will hope to return to winning ways here.

arturl33 @arturl33

.

#mls #majorleaguesoccer #crew96 #columbuscrew #3points @ColumbusCrew +3!! Great show of strength from the team to turn the game around. Thank you to all the fans for your support on a very cold day! +3!! Great show of strength from the team to turn the game around. Thank you to all the fans for your support on a very cold day!.#mls #majorleaguesoccer #crew96 #columbuscrew #3points @ColumbusCrew https://t.co/JL8ty1HMDT

Columbus, meanwhile, failed to secure a win in their only away game of the season, playing out an entertaining 3-3 draw at the San Jose Earthquakes. They are in great goalscoring form at the moment and should be able to find the back of the net against New York.

All seven of New York's goals this season have come on their travels. So they might look to score a goal and secure at least a point against Columbus.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-2 Columbus Crew.

New York Red Bulls vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Columbus Crew.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals.

