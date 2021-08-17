New York Red Bulls vs Columbus Crew prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

New York Red Bulls are back in action with another MLS match this week as they take on Columbus Crew on Wednesday. Both teams have flattered to deceive this year and have a point to prove this week.

New York Red Bulls are in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The Red Bulls suffered a 2-1 defeat against CF Montreal in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this match.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table and will want to take it up a notch this week. The away side slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Chicago Fire last week and will need to step up in this game.

#RBNYvCLB: a tale of two tactics.



By the Numbers pres. by Ohio Business Machines 📖#Crew96 https://t.co/O1L73Nid2m — The Crew (@ColumbusCrew) August 17, 2021

New York Red Bulls vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head

New York Red Bulls and Columbus Crew are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won 24 games apiece out of a total of 60 matches played between the two teams.

The previous match between the two sides took place last year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Columbus Crew. Both teams committed errors on the day and will need to be more robust this week.

New York Red Bulls form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-D-L-L

Columbus Crew form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-L-L-W

New York Red Bulls vs Columbus Crew Team News

New York Red Bulls have a strong squad

New York Red Bulls

Aaron Long and Andres Reyes are yet to recover from their injuries and have been ruled out of the game this weekend. Andrew Gutman and Sean Nealis also have concerns about his fitness at the moment and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Aaron Long, Andres Reyes

Doubtful: Daniel Royer, Patryk Klimala

Suspended: None

Columbus Crew need to win this game

Columbus Crew

Artur, Milton Valenzuela, Perry Kitchen, and Voot Wormgoor are injured and will not be able to feature against Atlanta United. Josh Williams is also carrying a knock and might not be included in the squad.

Injured: Artur, Milton Valenzuela, Voot Wormgoor, Perry Kitchen

Doubtful: Josh Williams

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls vs Columbus Crew Predicted XI

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Carlos Miguel; Andrew Gutman, Thomas Edwards, Amro Tarek, Kyle Duncan; Cristian Casseres Junior, Sean Davis; Wikelman Carmona, Caden Clark; Tom Barlow, Fabio

Visit the My @Verizon App throughout the season for a chance to redeem these VIP seats! #VerizonUp https://t.co/Je8FA5w73m pic.twitter.com/zuJ4YhmrNd — New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) August 17, 2021

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Eloy Room; Waylon Francis, Jonathan Mensah, Aboubacar Keita, Harrison Afful; Alexandru Matan, Darlington Nagbe; Lucas Zelarayan, Luis Diaz, Pedro Santos; Gyasi Zardes

New York Red Bulls vs Columbus Crew Prediction

New York Red Bulls have flattered to deceive this season and have several issues to solve in the coming weeks. The Red Bulls are winless in their last seven games and cannot afford another poor result in this match.

Columbus Crew have also struggled to hit their peak this year and will face a difficult challenge this week. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and are likely to share the spoils on Wednesday.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-1 Columbus Crew

Also Read: Ranking the 5 greatest managers in Premier League history

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi