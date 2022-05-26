New York Red Bulls vs DC United Prediction and Betting tips | 29th May 2022

The 2022 Major League Soccer campaign returns this weekend and will see the New York Red Bulls host DC United at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

The New York Red Bulls have had mixed results in the league this season but have particularly struggled for form of late. They were beaten 2-0 by Inter Miami in their last game and were fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin as they were constantly ripped apart by the counter attacks of their opponents.

The Red Bulls have picked up 20 points from 13 games this season and sit fifth in the Eastern Conference, four points behind the Philadelphia Union at the top. They will be looking to shake off their latest result and return to winning ways on Saturday.

Like their hosts, DC United have endured a tough season. They played out a 2-2 draw against Toronto FC last time out, taking the lead twice and losing it twice in a game they very much deserved to win.

DC United sit 11th in the Eastern Conference with just 14 points from 12 games. They will be targeting maximum points this weekend as they look to move up the table.

New York Red Bulls vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 75 meetings between the New York Red Bulls and DC United. The hosts have won 28 of those games while the visitors have won two more. There have been 17 draws between the two teams.

New York Red Bulls are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

DC United have conceded at least two goals in each of their last four games across all competitions.

The Red Bulls are the only side in the MLS this season without a home win.

Chad Ashton's men have won just one away league game this season.

New York Red Bulls vs DC United Prediction

The New York Red Bulls are on a four-game winless run in the league but picked up a 2-1 win over Charlotte FC in the domestic cup last time out and will be looking to take confidence from that.

DC United are without a win in their last four games across all competitions, failing to score any goals in half those games. They are winless in their last three away league games and could struggle here.

We are backing the Red Bulls to win this one as they are without defeat in their last four home games.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 2-1 DC United

New York Red Bulls vs DC United Betting Tips

Tewip 1 - Result: New York Red Bulls

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the Red Bulls' last seven outings)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but two of DC United's last nine games have produced over 2.5 goals)

