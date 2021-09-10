New York Red Bulls vs DC United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as New York Red Bulls take on DC United at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday. Both teams have not been at their best this season and will need to step up this weekend.

DC United are in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have been inconsistent this year. The away side eased past Philadelphia Union last week and will want a similar result in this fixture.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table and have struggled this season. The Red Bulls suffered a 1-0 defeat against Chicago Fire in their previous game and will want to bounce back in this match.

as it stands at this very moment in time: there is no rain in the forecast for saturday... pic.twitter.com/e88kgnQhY1 — New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) September 9, 2021

New York Red Bulls vs DC United Head-to-Head

DC United have a slight advantage over New York Red Bulls and have won 29 out of 72 matches played between the two teams. New York Red Bulls have managed 27 victories against DC United and will want to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous game between the two teams took place in July this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for DC United. The Red Bulls squandered their chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

New York Red Bulls form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-L-L-D

DC United form guide in MLS 2021: W-L-L-L-W

New York Red Bulls vs DC United Team News

New York Red Bulls have a strong squad

New York Red Bulls

Aaron Long and Cristian Casseres Junior are yet to recover from their injuries and have been ruled out of the game this weekend. Andrew Gutman and Sean Nealis have recovered from their knocks and will be available for selection.

Injured: Aaron Long, Cristian Casseres Junior

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

DC United have a depleted squad

DC United

Brendan Daniel Hines-Ike, Nigel Robertha, and Adrien Perez are injured and have been ruled out of this match. Bill Hamid and Donovan Pines are also carrying knocks and will be unable to play a part this weekend

Injured: Adrien Perez, Brendan Daniel Hines-Ike, Nigel Robertha, Paul Arriola

Doubtful: Bill Hamid, Donovan Pine

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls vs DC United Predicted XI

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Carlos Miguel; Andrew Gutman, Thomas Edwards, Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes; John Tolkin, Sean Davis; Wikelman Carmona, Caden Clark; Patryk Klimala, Fabio

Big month on the field and special message off the field! 🎗#KickChildhoodCancer @MLSWORKS pic.twitter.com/iWlgv96VoN — Julian Gressel (@JulianGressel) September 9, 2021

DC United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jon Kempin; Andy Najar, Chris Odoi-Atsem, Steven Birnbaum; Joseph Mora, Julian Gressel, Russell Canouse, Junior Moreno; Kevin Paredes, Ola Kamara, Edison Flores

New York Red Bulls vs DC United Prediction

New York Red Bulls have flattered to deceive this season and have several issues to solve in the coming weeks. The Red Bulls have failed to win eight of their last nine matches and will need to step up this weekend.

DC United have improved in recent weeks and were exceptional against Philadelphia Union last month. The away side is the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-2 DC United

