New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th October 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as New York Red Bulls take on FC Cincinnati in an important playoff fixture at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati Preview

FC Cincinnati managed a fifth-place finish in the regular season and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side thrashed DC United by a convincing 5-2 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have stepped up this year. The Red Bulls eased past Charlotte FC in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York Red Bulls have a slight edge over FC Cincinnati and have won four out of the nine games played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Cincinnati's three victories.

Three of the last five matches between these two teams have ended in draws, with both their matches this season ending in 1-1 stalemates.

Neither team has scored more than one goal in any of the last five matches between these two teams, with only six goals being scored in five games during this period.

New York Red Bulls have reached the playoffs for the 13th consecutive season in the MLS - a record in the competition.

After a setting club records with 49 points and 64 goals this season, FC Cincinnati are appearing in the MLS playoffs for the first time in their history.

Brenner scored his third hat-trick of the season for FC Cincinnati against DC United and become only the third MLS player in history to score three hat-tricks in a regular season.

New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

FC Cincinnati have been in exceptional form so far this season and have consistently punched above their weight. Brenner has been prolific for his side and will want to make his mark this weekend.

New York Red Bulls have made history by reaching the playoffs and will want to go a few steps further and win the league title. FC Cincinnati have been impressive in recent weeks, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 2-3 FC Cincinnati

Tip 1: Result - FC Cincinnati

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York Red Bulls to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Brenner to score - Yes

