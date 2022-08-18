New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20, 2022

New York Red Bulls and FC Cincinnati will go head-to-head in the MLS at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

The Red Bulls head into the weekend unbeaten in seven of their last nine meetings with Cincinnati and will look to extend their dominance in this fixture.

New York finally gave their fans something to cheer about, as they claimed a hard-earned 2-1 victory away at Atlanta United on Wednesday.

Before that, they were on a five-game winless run across competitions, picking up one draw and four losses. New York are fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, eight points off first-placed Philadelphia Union.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati failed to pick up consecutive wins for the first time since April, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Atlanta United on Sunday.

They have now picked up seven draws from their last nine league outings, losing and winning once apiece. With 33 points from 25 games, Cincinnati are ninth in the Eastern Conference standings, level on points with Orlando City in the playoffs spot.

New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last nine meetings between the two teams, New York boast a superior record in this fixture.

Cincinnati have picked up two wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

New York head into the weekend on a run of four consecutive home defeats across competitions, stretching back to a 2-1 win over Atlanta United on July 1.

Cincinnati are unbeaten in their last four league outings, picking up three draws and a win.

However, the Orange and Blue have failed to taste victory in five away games in the MLS, claiming only three points from a possible 15.

New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

Cincinnati will fancy their chances of coming away with something against a New York team that have lost their last four home games. However, the Red Bulls head into the weekend after ending their five-game winless run. So they could build on that to claim a slender victory.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 2-1 FC Cincinnati

New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York

Tip 2: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in five of the last six meetings between the two teams.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of their last six clashes.)

