New York Red Bulls vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips - 16th April 2022

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as New York Red Bulls and FC Dallas lock horns at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

The Burn will head into the game seeking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win the last seven league meetings between the two teams.

New York were denied a second consecutive victory on Saturday when they suffered a 2-1 home defeat against CF Montreal. That followed a hard-fought 1-0 win at New England Revolution on April 3 that saw their two-game unbeaten run come to an end.

With ten points from six games, New York are third in the Eastern Conference standings, just above fourth-placed Atlanta United on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Dallas maintained their fine run of results as they cruised to a 3-1 home win over Colorado Rapids in their last outing. The Burn are now unbeaten in four games, claiming three wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss to New England Revolution on March 5.

With 11 points from six games, Dallas are fifth in the Western Conference standings, level on points with Houston Dynamo and Austin FC.

New York Red Bulls vs FC Dallas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

New York boast a superior record in this fixture, claiming 18 wins from the last 35 meetings between the two teams.

Dallas have picked up 11 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

New York are unbeaten in seven MLS games against the visitors, claiming five wins and two draws since a 2-1 defeat in 2012.

Dallas are unbeaten in four MLS games, their longest unbeaten run in the competition since last August.

New York have failed to win their last four home games in the league, picking up two wins and two draws.

Dallas head into the weekend winless in eight away games in the MLS, stretching back to a 5-3 win at Austin FC last August.

New York Red Bulls vs FC Dallas Prediction

After a slow start to the season, Dallas have hit their stride in recent weeks and head into the game on a run of ten points from the last 12 possible. However, next up is an opposing team whom they have failed to beat in seven attempts in the league since 2012. A thrilling contest could ensue, with the spoils shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 2-2 FC Dallas.

New York Red Bulls vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have been impressive in attack, scoring ten goals apiece so far).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (The last five meetings between the two teams have seen three or more goals scored).

Edited by Bhargav