New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th August 2022

New York Red Bulls are back in action with another MLS fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Phil Neville's Inter Miami side in an important clash at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami Preview

Inter Miami are currently in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have punched above their weight this season. The Herons edged Toronto FC to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

New York Red Bulls are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this year. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against FC Cincinnati last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York Red Bulls have a slight edge over Inter Miami and have won three out of the five matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Miami's two victories.

The two meetings between these two teams at the Red Bull Arena have produced even results, with both teams winning one game apiece.

New York Red Bulls are unbeaten in their last eight away matches in the MLS but have won only three out of their 13 home games so far this season.

Inter Miami are unbeaten in their last five matches in the MLS - the second-longest such streak in the club's history.

New York Red Bulls have scored four of their last seven goals and the last three in a row at the Red Bull Arena from the penalty spot.

Gonzalo Higuain and Alejandro Pozuelo have registered goal contributions in each of their last three games - the former with one goal and two assists and the latter with two goals and three assists.

New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have excellent players in their ranks and will be intent on finishing in the top seven this season. Gonzalo Higuain and Alejandro Pozuelo can be lethal on their day and have come into their own this month.

New York Red Bulls have also been fairly impressive so far but will need to amend their home record to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 2-2 Inter Miami

New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gonzalo Higuain to score - Yes

