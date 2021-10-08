New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as New York Red Bulls take on Inter Miami on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and will want to win this game.

Inter Miami are in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have failed to meet expectations this year. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Portland Timbers and will want to bounce back in this match.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Red Bulls edged FC Cincinnati to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result from this fixture.

New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head

New York Red Bulls have a good record against Inter Miami and have won two out of three matches played between the two teams. Inter Miami have managed only one victory against the Red Bulls and will want to level the scales on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 4-0 victory for New York Red Bulls. Inter Miami were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

New York Red Bulls form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-W-D-W

Inter Miami form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-L-L-W

New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami Team News

New York Red Bulls have a strong squad

New York Red Bulls

Aaron Long and Fabio are yet to recover from their injuries and have been ruled out of the game this weekend. Cristian Casseres Junior is on international duty and will be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Aaron Long, Fabio

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Cristian Casseres Junior

Inter Miami need to win this game

Inter Miami

Ryan Shawcross and Joevin Jones are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the game against New York Red Bulls this weekend. Christian Makoun is with his national team and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Ryan Shawcross, Joevin Jones

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Christian Makoun

New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami Predicted XI

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Carlos Miguel; Andrew Gutman, Thomas Edwards, Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes; John Tolkin, Sean Davis; Wikelman Carmona, Caden Clark; Patryk Klimala, Frankie Amaya

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Nick Marsman; Brek Shea, Leandro Pirez, Nicolas Figal, Kelvin Leerdam; Jay Chapman, Blaise Matuidi; Rodolfo Pizarro, Robbie Robinson, Lewis Morgan; Gonzalo Higuain

New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have endured a shocking slump over the past month and have conceded 11 goals in their last four games. The likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi can make an impact on their day and will have to bring their experience to the fore this Saturday.

New York Red Bulls have flattered to deceive this season and have several issues to solve in the coming weeks. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 2-2 Inter Miami

