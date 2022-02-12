New York Red Bulls vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2022

New York Red Bulls are back in action with another friendly this weekend as they take on Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday. Both teams have improved over the past few months and will want to step up in this match.

Los Angeles Galaxy finished in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference table and have not been at their best in recent months. The hosts played out a 1-1 draw against Seattle Sounders this week and will look to better their performance this weekend.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, secured a seventh-place finish and were only slightly better than their opponents on Thursday. The hosts have built an impressive squad over the past year and have a point to prove this week.

New York Red Bulls vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head

New York Red Bulls have an impressive record against Los Angeles Galaxy and have won 17 out of 39 matches played between the two teams. Los Angeles Galaxy have managed 12 victories against the Red Bulls and will need to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in a 3-2 victory for New York Red Bulls. Los Angeles Galaxy have improved over the past year and have a point to prove this weekend.

New York Red Bulls form guide: L-D-D-W-L

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide: D-W-W-D-D

New York Red Bulls vs Los Angeles Galaxy Team News

New York Red Bulls have a good squad

New York Red Bulls

Andres Reyes and Aaron Long are injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this friendly. New York Red Bulls have an impressive squad at their disposal and will want to field their best team this week.

Injured: Andres Reyes, Aaron Long

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Los Angeles Galaxy have a point to prove

Los Angeles Galaxy

Sebastian Lletget and Jonathan dos Santos have parted ways with the club and will not feature in their pre-season. Farai Mutatu and Javier Hernandez scored against Toronto FC and could feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls vs Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (3-4-3): Carlos Coronel; Matthew Nocita, Sean Nealis, Lucas Monzon; Dylan Nealis, Dru Yearwood, Cristian Casseres Junior, Lewis Morgan; Tom Barlow, Patryk Klimala, Wikelman Carmona

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jonathan Bond; Nick DePuy, Sega Coulibaly, Julian Araujo, Jorge Villafana; Marky Delgado, Efrain Alvarez, Victor Vazquez; Samuel Grandsir, Kevin Cabral, Javier Hernandez

New York Red Bulls vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have an impressive blend of youth and experience in their ranks and will look to bring the best out of their squad. Chicharito has been impressive in recent months for the team and will want to make his mark this year.

New York Red Bulls needed a late flourish to secure their seventh-place finish last year and will need to be more consistent this season. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 2-2 Los Angeles Galaxy

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi