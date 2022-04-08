New York Red Bulls vs Montreal Prediction and Betting tips | 9th April 2022

The New York Red Bulls will square off against their northern rivals Montreal in an MLS Eastern Conference fixture on Saturday.

The Bulls retained second place in the league standings after securing a 1-0 win against I-95 rivals New England Revolution on Sunday. Both teams had a player sent off before Matt Polster's own goal gave NYRB the win.

Montreal, meanwhile, secured their first win of the campaign as they overcame Cincinnati in a seven-goal thriller. Despite the win, they are second from bottom in the league standings.

In this clash between two teams from the extreme ends of the table, the Bulls are favourites to come out on top. However, an inspired Montreal team might be able to put up a fight.

New York Red Bulls vs Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two East Coast rivals have squared off 26 times in the MLS so far. The Bulls have 12 wins to their name, while Montreal are not far behind with 11. Only three games in this fixture have ended in draws.

Home advantage has been a major factor in this fixture, with 11 of 13 wins for the Red Bulls coming at Saturday's venue. Montreal have just two wins in their trips to New York.

The fixture has been closely contested between the two teams, and not a single game has ended in a goalless draw.

Montreal have conceded 14 goals in the first five games of the 2022 campaign. Only two teams have allowed more goals at this stage of a season in the competition's history: Minnesota United (20) in 2017 and Portland (15) in 2019.

The Bulls have the worst pass accuracy in the competition (66.9%), while Montreal have been the fourth-best passers in the league (83.6% pass accuracy).

The Bulls have recorded more shots on target than any other team in the league (33), which have resulted in nine goals so far.

New York Red Bulls vs Montreal Prediction

The New York Red Bulls are without a win in their two home games this season, with all of their wins coming on their travels. Seven of their nine goals this term have come away from home, so that does not bode well for their hopes in this game.

Montreal have found some form in their recent fixtures, scoring seven goals in their last two games. They might be able to pull off a surprise here but have a poor record at the Red Bull Arena.

While Montreal have been prolific in their recent outings, they might struggle to find the back of the net against the Bulls. The game will likely end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-1 Montreal.

New York Red Bulls vs Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals. (The last 12 games at Saturday's venue have seen fewer than 2.5 goals).

Tip 4: Montreal to score in the first half - Yes (Montreal have scored three first-half goals in each of their last two games).

Tip 5: Yellow cards - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 Yellow cards (Montreal have 17 yellow cards in five games, while the Bulls have picked up 14 yellow cards in the same period).

