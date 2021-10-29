New York Red Bulls vs Montreal prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The New York Red Bulls host Montreal at Red Bull Arena in the MLS on Sunday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

The New York Red Bulls are currently eighth in the table, tied on points with their opponents. Gerhard Struber's side will be heading into the game off the back of a 1-0 loss against DC United last time out and will hope to bounce back with a win against Montreal.

Montreal have faltered of late. Despite being unbeaten in their last five games, Wilfried Nancy's side have drawn their last four games on the trot. They will be hoping to turn things around with a win on Sunday.

With both sides having solid seasons so far, Sunday's contest is sure to be an exciting matchup.

New York Red Bulls vs Montreal Head-to-Head

Montreal have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning four of their last five meetings, with the New York Red Bulls winning the other one.

Montreal came away with a 2-1 win the last time the two sides met back in August. Goals from Sunusi Ibrahim and Victor Wanyama were enough to secure the three points after Patryk Klimala gave New York the lead at the end of the first half.

New York Red Bulls Form Guide: W-W-W-W-L

Montreal Form Guide: W-D-D-D-D

New York Red Bulls vs Montreal Team News

Quioto will be missing for Montreal

New York Red Bulls

New York have no new injury worries following their 1-0 loss to DC United last time out. Aaron Long is out for the season with an Achilles injury.

Injured: Aaron Long

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Montreal

Montreal came away unscathed from their Canadian Championship game against Forge FC earlier this week. Romell Quioto, Mason Toye, Jean-Aniel Assi and Robert Orri Thorkelsson are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Romell Quioto, Mason Toye, Jean-Aniel Assi, Robert Orri Thorkelsson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls vs Montreal Predicted XI

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (3-4-3): Carlos Miguel; Andreas Reyes, Sean Nealis, Thomas Edwards; Andrew Gutman, Sean Davis, Dru Yearwood, Kyle Duncan; Fabio, Christian Casseres Jr., Patryk Klimala

Montreal Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): James Pantemis; Kamal Miller, Rudy Camacho, Joel Waterman; Mathieu Choiniere, Samuel Piette, Emanuel Maciel, Zachary Brault-Guillard; Djordje Mihailovic, Joaquin Torres; Sunusi Ibrahim

New York Red Bulls vs Montreal Prediction

Given the clear difference in form between the two sides, New York should have enough firepower to get past Montreal on the night.

We predict a tight game, with New York coming away with a win.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 2-1 Montreal

Edited by Peter P