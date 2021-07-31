New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

In search of a fourth win on the trot in the MLS, New England Revolution visit the Red Bull Arena to take on New York Red Bulls on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the hosts have failed to pick up a win in their last three outings and will be looking to end this dry spell.

New York Red Bulls failed to win a their third league match in a row on Monday when they suffered a 1-0 defeat away to DC United.

Despite seeing only 40% of the ball possession, Ola Kamala scored the only goal of the game as DC United capitalized on Metro’s lethargic display in attack.

Gerhard Struber’s side have now managed just one win from their last six outings, picking up seven points from 24 available.

With 18 points from 14 games, Sunday’s hosts are currently ninth in the Western Conference standings, four points adrift of CF Montreal in the final playoff spot.

Meanwhile, New England Revolution continued their charge for the league title as they defeated CF Montreal on home turf last Sunday.

Argentine forward Gustavo Bou scored his eighth and ninth goal of the season before Djordje Mihailovic pulled one back with 11 minutes remaining in the game.

Bruce Arena’s men have now turned a corner since ending their three-game winless run, claiming wins in each of their subsequent three outings.

New England Revolution are currently topping the Eastern Conference table with a comfortable seven-point cushion on second-placed Nashville SC.

New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Head-To-Head

With 27 wins from their previous 68 meetings, New England Revolution head into this game as the better side in this fixture. New York Red Bulls have picked up 21 wins, while 20 games have ended all square.

New York Red Bulls Form Guide: L-D-D-W-D

New England Revolution Form Guide: W-W-W-L-D

New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Team News

New York Red Bulls

Aaron Long, Andres Reyes, Daniel Royer, Youba Diarra and Sean Nealis will all sit out Sunday’s game due to injuries. There are no suspensions in the New York Red Bull squad.

Injured: Aaron Long, Andres Reyes, Daniel Royer, Youba Diarra, Sean Nealis

Suspended: None

New England Revolution

The visitors remain without the services of Luis Caicedo, who has been ruled out with a leg problem. Matt Turner and Henry Kessler are currently away at the Gold Cup with the U.S. national team. Tajon Buchanan has been called up by the Canadian national team and won't be available for this gam

Injured: Luis Caicedo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Matt Turner, Henry Kessler, Tajon Buchanan

New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Predicted XI

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-4-2): Carlos Miguel; John Tolkin, Thomas Edwards, Amro Tarek, Kyle Duncan; Dru Yearwood, Sean Davis, Frankie Amaya, Caden Clark; Patryk Klimala, Fabio

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brad Knighton; Chris Mafla, Andrew Farrell, Jonathan Bell, Brandon Bye; Matt Polster, Tommy McNamara; Arnor Traustason, Teal Bunbury, Carles Gil; Adam Buksa

New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Prediction

New England Revolution have strengthened their grip at the top of the table with a run of impressive performances. They are currently on a two-game winning streak against the hosts and we predict they will extend their dominance in this fixture with another show of class.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-2 New England Revolution

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal's plans for midfield, Update on Barcelona's plans for Griezmann and more

Edited by Shardul Sant