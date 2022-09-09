New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

New York Red Bulls are back in action with another MLS fixture this weekend as they take on New England Revolution on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

New England Revolution are currently in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent this season. The away side eased past New York City FC by a 3-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Red Bulls slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Philadelphia Union in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head

New York Red Bulls have a good record against New England Revolution and have won 13 out of the 27 matches played between the two teams. New England Revolution have managed four victories against the Red Bulls and will need to cut the deficit in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for New York Red Bulls. New England Revolution gave a good account of themselves on the day and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

New York Red Bulls form guide in MLS 2022: L-W-W-D-W

New England Revolution form guide in MLS 2022: W-D-L-L-D

New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Team News

New York Red Bulls have a good squad

New York Red Bulls

Anthony Marcucci and Serge Ngoma are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Frankie Amaya, Luquinhas, and Omir Fernandez are struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Anthony Marcucci, Serge Ngoma

Doubtful: Luquinhas, Frankie Amaya, Omir Fernandez

Suspended: None

New England Revolution have a few injury concerns

New England Revolution

Dylan Borrero, Gustavo Bou, Wilfrid Kaptoum, and Giacomo Vrioni are carrying knocks at the moment and might not be included in the squad. Jacob Jackson is recovering from an injury and has been sidelined this weekend.

Injured: Jacob Jackson

Doubtful: Dylan Borrero, Gustavo Bou, Wilfrid Kaptoum, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Giacomo Vrioni

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Predicted XI

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (3-4-3): Carlos Coronel; Andres Reyes, Sean Nealis, Aaron Long; John Tolkin, Kyle Duncan, Dru Yearwood, Daniel Edelman; Cristian Casseres Junior; Lewis Morgan, Patryk Klimala

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-4-2): Djordje Petrovic; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler, DeJuan Jones; Matt Polster, Christian Makoun, Emmanuel Boateng, Tommy McNamara; Carles Gil, Justin Rennicks

New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Prediction

New York Red Bulls have been fairly impressive this season and will look to be at their best this season. The Red Bulls have overcome their mid-season slump and will be intent on moving up the league table in the coming weeks.

New England Revolution have not met expectations this season and have a mountain to climb this month. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-1 New England Revolution

