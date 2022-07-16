New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th July | MLS 2022

The MLS features another edition of the Hudson River derby this weekend as New York Red Bulls take on an impressive New York City FC side in an important encounter at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday.

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Preview

New York Red Bulls are currently in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been impressive so far this season. The Red Bulls were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Cincinnati in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

New York City FC are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this year. The away side edged FC Dallas to a 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York Red Bulls have an impressive record in the Hudson River derby and have won 13 out of the 22 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New York City FC's six victories.

New York Red Bulls have kept clean sheets against their local rivals in their last two matches - only Portland Timbers have managed to keep three consecutive clean sheets against New York City FC.

After starting the season on a winless home run of six matches, New York Red Bulls have managed three consecutive victories at the Red Bull Arena.

New York City FC have accumulated an impressive 31 points in the MLS since April with nine victories in 14 matches - the most during this period.

Lewis Morgan has scored in his last four home games for New York Red Bulls and could become only the fifth Red Bulls player to score in five consecutive home games.

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Prediction

New York Red Bulls have found their feet at the Red Bull Arena and will need to be at their best in this fixture. The Red Bulls have a few issues to address and cannot afford to slip up against their local rivals.

New York City FC can pack a punch on their day and are one of the most impressive teams in the competition at the moment. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-1 New York City FC

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

New York Red Bulls @NewYorkRedBulls We have a packed Sunday planned at



Plan to use mass transit or carpool — and give yourself ample time to arrive, if you must drive. Expect traffic ahead of the match.



Gates will open 90 minutes prior to kickoff. We have a packed Sunday planned at @RedBullArena Plan to use mass transit or carpool — and give yourself ample time to arrive, if you must drive. Expect traffic ahead of the match.Gates will open 90 minutes prior to kickoff. ⚠️ We have a packed Sunday planned at @RedBullArena! ⚠️Plan to use mass transit or carpool — and give yourself ample time to arrive, if you must drive. Expect traffic ahead of the match. Gates will open 90 minutes prior to kickoff. https://t.co/wqUNmWYqX3

Tip 3: New York City FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lewis Morgan to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far