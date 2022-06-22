New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips - 22nd June 2022

The US Open Cup returns to the fold with another edition of the Hudson River Derby this week as New York Red Bulls lock horns with New York City FC at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday.

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Preview

New York Red Bulls are in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Red Bulls eased past Toronto FC by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

New York City FC, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this year. The away side was held to a 1-1 draw by Colorado Rapids last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York Red Bulls have a good record against New York City FC and have won 12 of the 21 matches played between the two teams. as opposed to New York City FC's six victories.

New York City FC's four-game winning streak in the MLS came to an end against Colorado Rapids last week, putting to bed their chances of setting a club record.

New York Red Bulls registered only seven shots in their defeat against Charlotte last month - the first instance in which they've managed less than ten shots in 27 matches.

New York Red Bulls have suffered a recent slump in the MLS and have won only two of their last seven matches in the competition.

New York City FC are only the fourth team in the history of the MLS to have kept clean sheets in six consecutive matches in the competition.

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Prediction

New York City FC have been in excellent form so far this season and will be intent on winning the US Open Cup this year. The away side was not at its best against Colorado Rapids and will need to take it up a notch this week.

New York Red Bulls have overcome their mid-season slump and have an impressive record against their local rivals. New York City FC have exceeded expectations so far and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-2 New York City FC

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York City FC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York City FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Diego Rubio to score - Yes

