New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS features another edition of the Hudson River Derby this weekend as New York Red Bulls take on New York City FC on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

New York Red Bulls are in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The Red Bulls edged Inter Miami to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

New York City FC, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table and have been fairly impressive this season. The away side held Nashville SC to a 0-0 stalemate earlier this month and will need to bounce back in this match.

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Head-to-Head

New York Red Bulls have an impressive record in the Hudson River Derby and have won 11 out of 20 matches played between the two teams. New York City FC have managed only six victories against their local rivals and will need to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 1-0 victory for New York Red Bulls. New York City FC were wasteful on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

New York Red Bulls form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-D-W-D

New York City FC form guide in MLS 2021: D-L-L-D-W

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Team News

New York Red Bulls have a strong squad

New York Red Bulls

Aaron Long, Lucas Monzon and Fabio are yet to recover from their injuries and have been ruled out of the game this weekend. Cristian Casseres Junior has returned from international duty and will be available for selection.

Injured: Aaron Long, Fabio, Lucas Monzon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Heber is unavailable for this game

New York City FC

New York City FC have a few absences going into this game and will have to do without Heber this week. Maxime Chanot and Keaton Parks served their suspensions over the weekend and will be available for selection.

Injured: Heber

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Predicted XI

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Carlos Miguel; Andrew Gutman, Thomas Edwards, Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes; John Tolkin, Sean Davis; Wikelman Carmona, Caden Clark; Patryk Klimala, Frankie Amaya

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Alexander Callens, Malte Amundsen, Anton Tinnerholm; James Sands, Keaton Parks; Maximiliano Moralez, Jesus Medina, Thiago; Valentin Castellanos

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Prediction

New York City FC have been impressive in the MLS this year but will have to overcome bouts of inconsistency to overcome their recent slump. The away side has impressive players in its ranks and will want to win this game.

New York Red Bulls have improved in recent weeks and are unbeaten in their last six league matches. The Red Bulls are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 3-2 New York City FC

