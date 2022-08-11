New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th August 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Orlando City take on an impressive New York Red Bulls outfit in an important clash at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City Preview

Orlando City are currently in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent this season. The away side suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of New England Revolution last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive so far this year. The Red Bulls were held to a 0-0 stalemate in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York Red Bulls have a slight edge over Orlando City and have won nine out of the 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Red Bulls' eight victories.

New York Red Bulls have won their last three matches against Orlando City in the MLS and secured a comfortable 3-0 victory in the previous meeting between these two teams.

Orlando City have suffered three consecutive defeats in the league and are winless in their last five matches in the MLS.

New York Red Bulls have conceded only 9.7 shots per game in the MLS so far this season - the second-fewest in the competition behind CF Montreal.

New York Red Bulls have suffered defeat in consecutive home games for the first time since a three-match losing streak in September 2020 and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Orlando City have failed to score in two of their last three matches in the MLS - the away side last failed to score a goal in consecutive matches in 2019.

New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City Prediction

New York Red Bulls have slumped in recent weeks and have plenty of work to do ahead of this match. The Red Bulls have an impressive squad at their disposal and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Orlando City are yet to hit their stride in the MLS and will need to address a few issues this weekend. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-1 Orlando City

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: New York Red Bulls to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lewis Morgan to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi