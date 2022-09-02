New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd September 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as New York Red Bulls lock horns with an impressive Philadelphia Union side at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union Preview

Philadelphia Union are currently at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been excellent this season. The away side eased past Atlanta United by a 4-1 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up this year. The Red Bulls edged CF Montreal to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union have a good record against New York Red Bulls and have won 13 out of the 24 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Red Bulls' seven victories.

Philadelphia Union are unbeaten in their last eight matches against New York Red Bulls in the MLS - the longest unbeaten run by either team in this fixture.

New York Red Bulls won consecutive matches for the fourth time this season last month but have failed to win three MLS games in a row since October 2021.

Philadelphia Union have scored 16 goals in their last three league games - the highest number of goals ever scored in a three-match span in MLS history.

Lewis Morgan scored his 13th goal of the season against CF Montreal last week and is only the second player to achieve the geat for New York Red Bulls over the last 10 seasons.

Mikael Uhre became the third player after Julian Carranza and Daniel Gazdag to score more than 10 goals for Philadelphia Union this season - the first-ever time such a feat has been achieved at the club.

New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia Union have been in exceptional form so far this season and have massacred their opponents in the MLS. The Union are on a goalscoring spree at the moment and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch.

New York Red Bulls have not done well in this fixture over the past year but have managed to overcome their mid-season slump. Philadelphia Union are the better team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-3 Philadelphia Union

New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

x - PhilaUnion @PhilaUnion



Daniel breaks the club's single season scoring record with 17 goals!



#DOOP We call him Daniel Goalzdag for a reason 🤑Daniel breaks the club's single season scoring record with 17 goals! We call him Daniel Goalzdag for a reason 🤑 Daniel breaks the club's single season scoring record with 17 goals!#DOOP https://t.co/ZrWampzw0x

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Daniel Gazdag to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi