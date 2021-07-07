New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as New York Red Bulls take on Philadelphia Union at the Red Bull Arena on Thursday. Both teams have been fairly impressive this season and will need to step up in this match.

Philadelphia Union are in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have been excellent so far. The away side slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat against Nashville SC last week and will want to bounce back in this game.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, currently find themselves in seventh place in the MLS table. The Red Bulls edged Orlando City to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result this week.

New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head

New York Red Bulls have a marginal advantage over Philadelphia Union and have won 14 matches out of a total of 34 games played between the two teams. Philadelphia Union have managed only 13 victories against the Red Bulls and will want to even the playing field on Thursday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place earlier this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Philadelphia Union. New York Red Bulls have improved in recent months and will want a better result this week.

New York Red Bulls form guide in the MLS: W-D-L-W-W

Philadelphia Union form guide in the MLS: L-D-W-D-W

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union Team News

New York Red Bulls have a strong squad

New York Red Bulls

Aaron Long, Andrew Gutman, and Daniel Royer are yet to recover from their injuries and have been ruled out of the game this weekend. Caden Clark also has concerns about his fitness at the moment and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Aaron Long, Andrew Gutman, Daniel Royer, Caden Clark

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Philadelphia Union have a strong squad

Philadelphia Union

Jack de Vries, Anthony Fontana, and Ilsinho are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Andre Blake, Cory Burke, and Alvas Powell are playing in the Gold Cup and will be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Jack de Vries, Ilsinho, Anthony Fontana

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Andre Blake, Cory Burke, Alvas Powell

New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union Predicted XI

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Carlos Miguel; Andres Reyes, Thomas Edwards, Sean Nealis, Kyle Duncan; Dru Yearwood, Sean Davis; Frankie Amaya, Cristian Casseres Junior; Patryk Klimala, Fabio

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-4-2): Matt Freese; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo; Jamiro Monteiro, Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Flach, Quinn Sullivan; Sergio Santos, Kacper Przybylko

New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

New York Red Bulls have managed four points in their last two games and have stepped up this season. The Red Bulls have plenty of experience in their ranks and have a point to prove this week.

With many of their players away at the Gold Cup, Philadelphia Union will need to work hard to secure a result on Thursday. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 2-2 Philadelphia Union

Also Read: Jim Beglin's best possible starting XI for England | Euro 2020 semi-final

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi