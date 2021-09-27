New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as New York Red Bulls take on Philadelphia Union on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this year and will want to win this game.

New York Red Bulls are in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled this season. The Red Bulls edged New York City FC to a 1-0 victory in the Hudson River Derby and will be confident ahead of this match.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Union managed a 1-0 victory against Atlanta United over the weekend and will want a similar result from this fixture.

New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head

Philadelphia Union have a slight historical edge over New York Red Bulls and have won 14 out of 31 matches played between the two teams. New York Red Bulls have managed 13 victories against Philadelphia Union and will want to level the scales on Wednesday.

The previous game between the two MLS outfits took place in July this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams wasted opportunities on the day and will need to step up this week.

New York Red Bulls form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-W-L-D

Philadelphia Union form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-L-L-D

New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union Team News

New York Red Bulls have a strong squad

New York Red Bulls

Aaron Long and Cristian Casseres Junior are yet to recover from their injuries and have been ruled out of the game this week. Andrew Gutman and Sean Nealis have recovered from their knocks and will be available for selection.

Injured: Aaron Long, Cristian Casseres Junior

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Philadelphia Union have a point to prove

Philadelphia Union

Ilsinho is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the match this weekend. Sergio Santos has recovered from his knock, however, and will be available for selection.

Injured: Ilsinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union Predicted XI

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Carlos Miguel; Andrew Gutman, Thomas Edwards, Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes; John Tolkin, Sean Davis; Wikelman Carmona, Caden Clark; Patryk Klimala, Fabio

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo; Jose Martinez, Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Flach, Paxton Aaronson; Jamiro Monteiro, Kacper Przybylko

New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

New York Red Bulls have flattered to deceive this season and have several issues to solve in the coming weeks. The Red Bulls have failed to win nine of their last 11 matches and will need to step up this week.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, have recovered from their mid-season slump and have won their last two games. The Union are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-2 Philadelphia Union

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi