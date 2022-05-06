×
New York Red Bulls vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting tips | 7th May 2022

New York Red Bulls will face Portland Timbers in the MLS.
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Modified May 06, 2022 12:33 PM IST
Preview

In a non-conference MLS fixture, New York Red Bulls will entertain Western Conference team Portland Timbers at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

New York have enjoyed a solid start to their 2022 regular season. They are in second place in the Eastern Conference standings, trailing leaders Philadelphia Union by just a point after nine games.

They picked up a win right at the death last time around. Coming off the bench, Patryk Klimala scored twice in the final quarter to help secure a 2-1 win over Chicago Fire.

The Timbers, meanwhile, have just two wins in ten games and are struggling in tenth place in the Western Conference standings. They fell to a 2-0 loss to Colorado Rapids last time around.

New York Red Bulls vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two clubs have locked horns ten times across competitions. New York enjoy a 5-2 lead in wins, while three games have ended in draws.
  • Portland have failed to find the back of the net in their last three league outings. They have never gone four straight league games without scoring.
  • New York have the joint second-best defensive record in the MLS, conceding seven goals, while Portland have let in 15 in ten games this term.
  • No team in the competition has had more shots on target (55) than the Red Bulls, while no team has attempted more interceptions (131) than the Timbers this term.
  • New York are without a win at home this season, while Portland have recorded wins home and away.

New York Red Bulls vs Portland Timbers Prediction

The Red Bulls are without a defeat against their western rivals at home since 2014, so they should fancy a positive outcome here. They are winless at home this season thus far and will look to break that streak.

Portland have not scored in three straight games and might struggle here. They have scored just four times in their previous five visits to New York, and their poor record is expected to continue here.

New York should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: New York 1-0 Portland.

New York Red Bulls vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York Red Bulls.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5.

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5.

Edited by Bhargav

