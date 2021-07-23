New Zealand Women vs USA Women prediction, preview, team news and more | Tokyo Olympics 2020 

New Zealand Women and USA Women will trade tackles at Saitama Stadium on matchday two of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 women's football tournament.

The USWNT come into the game on the back of a shock 3-0 defeat to Sweden Women on the opening day. Stina Blacksteinus scored a brace in a convincing victory for the Scandinavians.

New Zealand suffered a 2-1 reversal against regional rivals Australia. Tameka Yallop and Sam Kerr scored first-half goals to put the Matildas on their way to victory.

Both sides will need to bounce back from their opening day defeats, as another loss could be detrimental to their chances of qualification.

New Zealand Women vs USA Women Head-to-Head

USA Women have clashed with New Zealand Women on eight previous occasions and the four-time world champions have won all eight fixtures by an aggregate score of 22-2.

Their most recent meeting came in a friendly in May 2019 when Carli Lloyd stepped off the bench to score a second-half brace in a 5-0 victory.

The USA's defeat to Sweden on Wednesday ended an incredible run of 44 games unbeaten. Just four draws were recorded in the sequence, with 40 games ending in a victory.

New Zealand Women have lost nine of their last 10 games.

New Zealand Women form guide: L-L-L-W-L

USA Women form guide: L-W-W-W-W

New Zealand Women vs USA Women Team News

New Zealand Women

Gabi Rennie stepped off the bench to score an injury time consolation against Australia and the 20-year-old could be rewarded with a start against the USA.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

USA Women

There are no injuries or suspension worries for the USA, but coach Vlatko Andonovski could make some alterations to his starting lineup following a listless display against Sweden.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

New Zealand Women vs USA Women Predicted XI

New Zealand Predicted XI (3-4-3): Erin Nayler (GK); Meikayla Moore, Abby Erceg, Anna Green; Ali Riley, Ria Percival, Katie Bowen, Catherine Bott; Olivia Chance, Gabi Rennie, Betsy Hassett

USA Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alyssa Naeher (GK); Tierna Davidson, Becky Sauerbrunn, Abby Dahlkemper, Kelley O'Hara; Sam Mewis, Rose Lavelle, Julie Ertz; Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Christen Press

New Zealand Women vs USA Women Prediction

The USA Women are heavy favorites to win a fifth Olympic gold medal but they got off to the worst possible start in their defeat to Sweden. The USWNT were uncharacteristically off the pace and tame in defeat, lacking the usual fluency and assurance we have come to expect from them.

Nevertheless, they still have more than enough quality to bounce back and are far superior to New Zealand. We are predicting a convincing victory for the Stars and Stripes.

Prediction: New Zealand Women 0-4 USA Women

