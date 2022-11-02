3 players sent off as crazy fight breaks out during women's soccer tournament in USA

A fight broke out during a women's soccer SEC Tournament between Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers, which saw three players ejected, as per CBS Sports.

In the 104th minute with the score tied at 0-0, Tigers' Maya Gordon tried shielding the ball from Rebels' Ramsey Davis on the sidelines.

Gordon briefly did gain possession of the ball, but Davis chased her and grabbed her by the waist.

Tempers soon flared between the duo, with Gordon turning and throwing the first punch before both were throwing punches at one another.

An official quickly ran onto the pitch to try and calm matters with Gordon's LSU teammates trying to get the player away from the ordeal.

During the ruckus, LSU's Rammie Noel continued the fight as Davis was already with a staff member. Noel grabbed her by the hair and floored her in the process.

Soon, multiple people helped try and get Noel away from Davis and the referee subsequently sent Gordon, Davis and Noel off for their actions.

The Rebels eventually won the tie 3-0 in a penalty shootout, but the game was marred by the punch-up between the trio.

Some of the reactions from social media users have condemned the trio for the scuffle.

One user said:

"I was there for the game. Several of the LSU players knelt during national anthem. Several LSU players were “ dirty” players tripping, grabbing, one intentionally tried to head butt Ol Miss player while both jumping for ball. All in all nasty."

Another tweeted:

"Doesn't matter to me who started. It doesn't matter what color they were. What school they're from. Everyone was ejected and they should be suspended as well. That simple!"

LSU progress to the quarterfinals to face South Carolina

The Rebels will now take on South Carolina in the quarterfinals on 8 November but Davis will miss the game due to her one-game suspension.

Gordon and Noel will be suspended from playing in the NCAA until 11 November when the Tigers are back in action.

LSU defeated Ole Miss 4-1 on 28 November at home but SEC goalkeeper of the year Ashley Orkus was on hand to win the encounter for the Rebels on this occasion.

