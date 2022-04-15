"A special match for me" - LA Galaxy star Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez opens up on facing former club Chivas

LA Galaxy star Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez has opened up on facing his former side Club Deportivo Guadalajara, aka Chivas, during the first-ever soccer event at the SoFi stadium.

It was recently announced that an MLS vs Liga MX double-header has been set for the 3rd of August this year, with LA Galaxy facing off against Chivas. LAFC will take on Club America in the second fixture.

The matches are set to act as a preview for the 2023's expanded Leagues Cup summer tournament, which will feature all the teams from both MLS and Liga MX.

The LA Galaxy vs Chivas match will be a special one for Chicharito, who will face the club where he started his professional career.

Speaking to LA Galaxy's official website, the 33-year-old striker said it is going to be a special match and also said it will be an opportunity for him to show his former side how much he has grown as a player since leaving the Mexican club. He also said that without Chivas, he wouldn't have reached the heights he has in his career.

"It's going to be special you know, it's amazing where we're going to play, it's going to be the first we play that match in that stadium. For me, the two best teams of each country, LA Galaxy of the MLS and Chivas, the best and most successful one in Mexico. So I think it's going to be a great game."

"You always try to find something in your life that will push and help you grow, that extra mile. It's going to be a special match for me, seeing some of my friends that are still working in that club, playing against them. It's going to feel weird, regardless of when my presentation was with United and stuff, it's going to be special. It's going to bring the action and show them what a career I've had because without them I wouldn't have the career I've had so far."

"Amazing that we can help this league to keep growing, to keep evolving and improving in any manner."

"The only way us soccer players can do that are by playing soccer and doing these media stuff to expose the league to what it's getting every single day, every week, every game, you can see the players coming."

"Not only the big stars but the hungry, young and talented players want to come here. develop their talent and go to the best there is in Europe or stay here and have an amazing career over here, in any way we can help we are happy to collaborate," said Chicharito.

LA Galaxy's Chicharito left Chivas in 2010 to join Manchester United

Chicharito made his way through the youth ranks at Chivas and signed his first professional contract with the club at the age of 15.

He made his way to Manchester United in 2010 and was an instant hit amongst the Old Trafford faithful. The Mexican striker scored some vital goals in his first season and capped off his debut season with the prestigious Sir Matt Busby award.

He would go on to represent the likes of Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham before coming to the MLS.

Chicharito has enjoyed a fine start to the new campaign as he has netted five goals in six appearances for the club.

