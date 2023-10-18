"Anything Messi does, Messi does better" - Former PL star makes Lionel Messi claim as he pulls off sensational skill in Argentina's WC Qualifier

Jan Aage Fjortoft has lauded Lionel Messi in reaction to the Argentina icon's incredible skill during his nation's 2-0 win against Peru in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Messi started for La Albiceleste in their win against Peru on Wednesday (October 18). The Inter Miami superstar dazzled, with two excellent first-half goals to ensure Lionel Scaloni's world champions remain perfect at the top of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying table.

However, it wasn't one of Lionel Messi's goals that blew Fjortoft away but a moment of trickery from the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. The 36-year-old was hurried by two Peru players but he skilled his way past both of them with aplomb.

Former Premier League forward Fjortoft made a brilliant claim regarding Argentina's World Cup hero. He posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Anything Messi does, Messi does better."

Lionel Messi's excellent display took his tally for Argentina to 106 goals and 56 assists in 178 international caps. He's enjoying a fine World Cup qualifying campaign after leading La Albiceleste to glory in Qatar last year.

However, there were concerns regarding the Inter Miami superstar's fitness heading into the game. He'd been nursing a muscular issue recently and could only enter the fray in the 53rd minute of a 1-0 win against Paraguay prior.

Yet, Messi shook off any worries about his injury with an inspiring performance. He also had seven shots, made one key pass, and won four of nine ground duels.

Lionel Messi compares Argentina to his former La Liga giants Barcelona

Barcelona dominated Europe during the 2000s-2010s.

Lionel Messi spoke after Argentina's win against Peru when he made a bold comparison between Scaloni's men and the Barcelona team he once played in. He said (via @AlbicelesteTalk on X):

"This team is playing better and better. The Barcelona that I had to play was the best team in history, that’s a lot, no? But this one is very close I think for what we have been showing, for having become the champion of Copa America and the World, and that has a lot of merit."

La Albiceleste have been on a roll over the past two years, winning Copa America and the World Cup. They are unbeaten in their last 14 games across competitions, with their last defeat coming against Saudi Arabia in Qatar during the World Cup group stages.

Lionel Messi has enjoyed an excellent run of form during that time with 14 goals and four assists in those games. Many expect Argentina's all-time record goalscorer to win his eighth Ballon d'Or later this month.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star's comparison between his national team and Barca is quite the statement. He was part of a Blaugrana side that won four UEFA Champions Leagues, 10 La Liga titles, seven Copa del Reys, and eight Spanish Super Cups.