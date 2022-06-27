FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips - 29th June 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of important matches this week as New York City FC lock horns with FC Cincinnati in an important clash at the TQL Stadium on Wednesday.

FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC Preview

New York City FC are currently in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have experienced a recent slump in the competition. The away side suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat at the hands of Philadelphia Union over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

FC Cincinnati, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The hosts edged Orlando City to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York City FC have an excellent record against FC Cincinnati and have won six of the seven matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Cincinnati's one victory.

New York City FC won both their matches against FC Cincinnati last season, scoring an impressive seven goals in the process.

FC Cincinnati are winless in their last six matches against New York City FC in the MLS and have a point to prove going into this fixture.

FC Cincinnati have found the back of the net in six of the seven home games in the MLS so far this season and will need to be clinical against New York City FC.

New York City FC saw their nine-game unbeaten streak in the MLS come to an end against Philadelphia Union after a 2-1 defeat over the weekend.

Brandon Vazquez has scored 14 goals for FC Cincinnati in the MLS - two more than any other player in the club's history.

FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC Prediction

New York City FC have consistently punched above their weight in the MLS this season and have been impressive this season. The away side has suffered consecutive defeats over the past week and will need to step up in this fixture.

FC Cincinnati have a poor record against teams from New York and have a point to prove this week. New York City FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 1-3 New York City FC

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York City FC

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York City FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Valentin Castellanos to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far