“Forget the expectations” – Charlotte FC head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez urges his team to not get ahead of themselves after first-ever MLS win

Major League Soccer (MLS)'s newest team Charlotte FC recorded the first-ever win in their history. They secured a 3-1 win over New England Revolution at the weekend. A brace from Polish international Karol Swiderski and a strike from Ben Bender was enough to secure all three points on Sunday.

However, head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez wants his team to have a reality check and not get carried away by the historic win. There is still a long way to go in a 34-game season. About their first three points of the season, Ramirez said (via MLS' official website):

"We cannot move with the waves of the expectations. We have to be very clear on who we are and the process that we are making. So forget the expectations. The expectations never help, I believe. Never help."

He continued:

"Because you are not present, you are only thinking of the future of what can happen. This doesn't help at all. So forget about the playoffs; let's think about Cincinnati on Saturday. We want to be present. I don't want to think about Monday, I want to think about Saturday."

Charlotte FC are the 28th new franchise to be included in the MLS this season. They currently compete in the Eastern Conference of the competition.

Charlotte FC end their losing streak in MLS with win against New England

Charlotte FC have not had the best of starts to their MLS campaign this season. The North Carolina-based team lost their opening three games of the season before registering their first win.

Ramirez's men lost their first league game against DC United 3-0. They then suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to American giants LA Galaxy in their first-ever home game before losing 2-1 to Atlanta United.

However, the New England Revolution win will go down in Charlotte's history as the first-ever in their MLS campaign.

Despite their poor start to the 2022 MLS season, Charlotte FC are above CF Montreal and David Beckham's Inter Miami side in the Eastern Conference.

They are 12th in the conference standings, having accumulated three points from their opening three games. The teams below them in the standings are yet to register a win this season.

Charlotte FC will next host FC Cincinnati on March 26 at the Bank of America Stadium.

