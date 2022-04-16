LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo opens up on Carlos Vela's contract status

LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo has opened up on Carlos Vela's contract situation, saying that it will be figured out in due course when both parties are ready to come to a decision.

Vela has been one of the main stars for LAFC over the past few seasons. However, the Mexican striker's contract at the club will expire on June 30th.

Major League Soccer @MLS Carlos Vela delivers a hat trick within 50 minutes! Carlos Vela delivers a hat trick within 50 minutes! 👑 https://t.co/I3I7kuT1jG

When quizzed about the 33-year-old star's future, Cherundolo commented that he would only speak to a player about his contract situation if it is affecting his performance.

He further stated that the matter will be discussed when both the board and Vela's camp are ready to have talks. The LAFC coach is also confident that the issue will be resolved quickly.

"The only time I would speak to a player about a contractual situation would be if it's affecting his performance," said Cherundolo. "I do not engage in those talks, and I don't have to with Carlos. He's at a place in his career where he can manage that and the club and Carlos have a great relationship, as I do with him. So that will be figured out in due time, when both parties are ready to come to a decision."

Cherundolo also stressed that his relationship with Carlos Vela remains the same and there are no issues between them.

"In the meantime, he's a player like everybody else and the coach-player relationship remains the same. It's just a part of the business that I certainly understand and have been around a lot and Carlos has as well. So it's not really an issue between he and I," said Cherundolo.

Reports claim that Carlos Vela and LAFC remain in talks but no deal is imminent

It was reported last week that Carlos Vela and LAFC are in active talks at the moment. However, a deal between both parties isn't imminent.

Vela has been eligible to sign with a club from abroad since January 1st, with his deal set to end in the middle of the current MLS season.

The Mexican star cannot sign with another team in the league on July 1st without the club acquiring his rights from LAFC as he cannot enter free agency.

Carlos Vela has had a strong start to the season, scoring four goals and having one assist in the six appearances he has made for LAFC. It will be interesting to see if the club will extend his contract and the coming weeks could provide us with an answer.

