“Never easy to get a favorable result” - Chicharito reacts to La Galaxy’s 3-1 win over Portland Timbers

LA Galaxy striker Chicharito has reacted after his team's huge 3-1 victory over Portland Timbers in the MLS Western Conference.

The former Manchester United man was on the scoresheet twice for the Galaxy as they romped to victory.

Bill Tuiloma, who had scored at the wrong end in the first-half, scored a sumptuous free-kick for Portland Timbers in the early moments of the second half.

It was a tense affair with both teams enduring dismissals, Pablo Bonilla was shown a red card on the brink of half-time

Mark Delgado was then shown a second yellow card in the 61st minute to even the numbers. However, the Galaxy made the most of their one-man advantage before that.

Following the game, Chicharito posted on Instagram describing how difficult it can be to pick up three points against Giovanni Savarese's men:

"Happy for this very important victory, on a court where it is never easy to get a favorable result. It cost us a lot but the team's mentality of never giving up, trusting us and giving everything in every game made us achieve those 3 points."

The three-pointer takes LA Galaxy to third in the MLS Western Conference, trailing first-placed Los Angeles FC by four points.

The Mexican hitman also thanked the Galaxy fans before discussing about his team's next game against the league leaders on Sunday.

He concluded:

"Thank you very much to all the people who traveled to Portland to give us their support and to all those who always watch us from home. Now it's time to focus for next weekend in a match that will be very special."

LA Galaxy will have to be at their best in El Trafico following Portland Timbers win

The two Californian franchises will do battle this Sunday.

A Galaxy's attention will turn to Sunday's huge game against LAFC, who have been in impressive form under Steve Cherundolo having not lost a game in the MLS Western Conference.

Chicharito's experience will be key as his team look to end their arch-rivals' run of five games without defeat and put themselves in contention to lead the Western Conference.

The El Trafico has been a tense affair in years past, with LA Galaxy boasting a 5–3–5 record over their neighbors.

The win over Portland Timbers will put them in good stead as they look to bring an end to LAFC's fine run of form.

