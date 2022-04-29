Real Salt Lake snap up Anderson Julio on a permanent transfer

Real Salt Lake have completed the permanent transfer of Ecuadorian forward Anderson Julio from Liga MX side Atletico San Luis. The deal was confirmed by the club on Thursday.

Julio returned to RSL after spending the 2021 season on loan with the MLS side. The 25-year-old forward's new contract will be for three years, with club options for 2025 and 2026 for an undisclosed fee.

Real Salt Lake manager Elliot Fall expressed his happiness in bringing back the forward to the club and said the deal was a top priority for the MLS side during the past few months.

Fall also said the aim of RSL was always to secure the permanent transfer of Julio rather than having him come into the squad on loan once again.

“Bringing Julio back to the RSL family has been a top priority during the last several months.”

“We know what he brings on and off the field, in the locker room and throughout the community. Securing his permanent transfer and his long-term rights as opposed to another season-long loan has been our goal, and we are elated to welcome him back, get him into game shape and watch him flourish as part of our culture,” said Fall.

The Ecuadorian forward also expressed his excitement at returning to Real Salt Lake and said the move was something he had wanted for a long time.

“I am quite excited to return to Utah, this is what I have wanted for a very long time."

“I cannot wait to come back and work hard to help Pablo [Mastroeni] and the boys enjoy much success, and to reward the fans for their love of Real Salt Lake," said Julio.

Real Salt Lake will be hoping that Anderson Julio can regularly find the back of the net in MLS

Real Salt Lake will be hoping that Julio can hit top form quickly as the MLS side has only scored nine goals in as many games.

The Ecuadorian forward primarily featured in the super-sub role during his loan spell at the club during the 2021 season and found the back of the net nine times.

He helped RSL lead MLS in goals scored after the 75th minute last season as five of his strikes came after the 88th minute.

All stats are taken from WhoScored.com

Edited by Alan John