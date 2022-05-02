"That is what I showed" - Former LA Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes bold claim about MLS stint

Former LA Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic said he showed that he was too good for the whole competition during his time in the US. The 40-year-old also made the bold claim that he is the best ever to play in MLS.

Ibrahimovic moved to LA Galaxy in March 2018 after a two-year stint at Manchester United. The Swedish superstar even announced his arrival incredibly as he took out a full-page advert in the Los Angeles Times with the message, "Dear Los Angeles, you're welcome."

After spending two years in the US, Ibrahimovic moved back to Italy and rejoined AC Milan in December 2019 and has been a major presence in the Rossoneri's resurgence in the past few seasons.

The Swedish striker has now opened up on his time in MLS on ESPN's Gab & Juls Show and said he is thankful to the league as it gave him the chance to feel alive again.

Ibrahimovic then went on to claim that he is the best player to have played in the competition's history.

"I'm very happy. I'm very thankful for MLS because they gave me the chance to feel alive."

"But the problem was I was still too alive. So I was too good for the whole competition. That is what I showed. And I'm the best ever to play in MLS and that is not me having ego or trying to show off now. That is true.

"And when I was there, I enjoyed [it]. I had a good time. And I like the way they were working, the way they were doing the marketing stuff.

"And I think [playing in MLS] was the best way for me to come back after my injury. I was in the best condition ever. And I'm very proud I played for the MLS, because they were saying to me the stadiums are pretty empty when you play in that.

"There was no empty stadiums when I was playing. It was even overbooked, so I cannot complain, and I'm very happy I was there," said Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Ibrahimovic didn't rule out the possibility of a return to the MLS and even hinted that he could create his own franchise like former LA Galaxy star David Beckham.

"You never know -- maybe one day I'll come back," Zlatan Ibrahimovic said. "So to show them how, to give them a reminder what real football is.

"So it's for two years. They get to see what real football is and I think they will never see something like that before. Maybe I come back and have my own club -- you'll never know."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was simply sensational during his time in the MLS

While many may argue with Ibrahimovic's claim that he was the best ever to play in the MLS, there is no denying the fact that he took the league by storm.

In 56 appearances for the LA Galaxy, the Swedish superstar scored 52 goals and bagged 17 assists.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's debut was in the LA derby, where he scored two stunning goals to help the Galaxy secure a 4-3 comeback win after coming on as a substitute in the 71st minute.

The Swedish forward's first goal for the Los Angeles-based outfit was even voted the greatest goal in MLS history by the fans.

