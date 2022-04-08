“That’s the best way I can put it” – 19-year-old Kosi Thompson says emotions are ‘undescribable’ after making first start for Toronto FC

Toronto FC starlet Kosi Thompson has expressed his delight at making his full debut for the Major League Soccer (MLS) club against New York City FC last weekend.

Having risen through the ranks at Toronto FC's academy, Thompson signed his first professional contract with their senior team in February. The 19-year-old went on to make his first team bow for the Reds in their 2-1 defeat to Columbus Crew in the MLS last month.

Thompson earned further first team minutes in the Canadian outfit's 2-1 victory over D.C. United a few days later. Following two substitute appearances, the midfielder made his full debut for Bob Bradley's side against New York City FC last Saturday.

The teenager played the full 90 minutes as Toronto FC earned a 2-1 win against Ronny Deila's side in the MLS. Thompson operated as a right-sided midfielder in a 3-4-2-1 setup in the game.

Thompson has now explained that the feeling of making his full debut for Toronto FC is indescribable for him. The Canadian talent feels he is living the dream that many other youngsters in the country have. He was quoted as saying by the Reds' website:

“A lot of kids dream to be in the position that I'm in as a young player and have the chance to start and prove myself and continue to prove myself. The emotion is undescribable, undescribable. That's the best way I can put it.”

Having made his first start for Toronto FC, Thompson will now be keen to earn more playing time in the coming weeks.

Toronto FC boss Bob Bradley hailed Kosi Thompson

Bob Bradley was impressed with Kosi Thompson's debut performance against New York City FC last weekend. The American tactician insisted that the teenager displayed his abilities at BMO Field on Sunday. He said:

“Kosi did really well. From the beginning of the year, he made a positive impression. A young guy, but smart, picks up things very quickly. He comes in every day with a really good mentality, trains well.”

“He's earned the respect of everybody and in his first start you saw all of that. Athletically, his ability to deal with some talented attackers. In all ways, for a first game, he showed confidence and he played really well.”

Michael Singh @MichaelSingh94 Man, what a first career @MLS start from Kosi Thompson. The 19-year-old Homegrown midfielder was asked to play a new position, against the reigning MLS champions no less, and didn't look out of place, going the full 90 in the win Man, what a first career @MLS start from Kosi Thompson. The 19-year-old Homegrown midfielder was asked to play a new position, against the reigning MLS champions no less, and didn't look out of place, going the full 90 in the win

Bradley and Co currently sit seventh in the Eastern Conference division of the MLS with seven points from five matches.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer