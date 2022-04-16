"The type of expectations we had at Manchester United" - Phil Neville opens up on 'standards' set by Beckham at Inter Miami

Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville has lifted the lid on the high standards set by his former Manchester United teammate David Beckham at the MLS franchise.

The former England captain is one of the co-owners at Inter Miami, who made their MLS debut in 2020. Neville took over the reigns at the club only last year and did not enjoy the best of starts in the MLS. Inter Miami finished 11th in their Conference last season, but were 20th overall.

Even in the ongoing season, the franchise sit bottom of the Eastern Conference after notching up just four points from six games so far. Despite their struggles, Neville has revealed that Beckham only demands the best from the team.

The former Manchester United defender compared it to their time together at Old Trafford, where the expectations were always high.

Speaking to MUTV (via GOAL) about the demands, Neville stated:

“His standards are so high, if we draw a game he’s not happy and if we lose a game he’s more than unhappy.

“He wants us to win the league and he wants us to win competitions, that’s the type of expectations we had at Manchester United.

“They don’t just want to be an MLS team, they want to be a worldwide brand, they want to compete in the North American equivalent of the Champions League.”

Neville also went on to explain that the ambition on display from his former Manchester United teammate was one of the biggest reasons why he decided to join Inter Miami.

“David and his ambition to make this club global was probably one of the biggest [reasons].

“I am quite ambitious as a manager, I want to manage at the top level and the plans that David and the [other] owners have got for this football club are huge. He wants Inter Miami to be known worldwide.

“It’s a new club, we are starting fresh and David is building his own club. He was the big influence for me as I know how much he wants this to be a success.”

Could Inter Miami snap up one of the greatest ever Manchester United players in Cristiano Ronaldo?

The MLS has always attracted plenty of star names reaching the twilight of their careers. Amid talk of uncertainty surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's long-term future at Manchester United, reports have hinted at him potentially joining Inter Miami.

Beckham has previously maintained that the club will always be ready if an opportunity to sign Ronaldo or Messi arises.

He was quoted as saying by Sky Sports:

"Without a doubt, those are the type of players that we aspire to bring to our club.

"I think that the fans would really appreciate that. But, you know, as owners, we want players here that are driven, that want to win, and that's our priority.

"With [current players] Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo (Higuain), these are players that we feel add to the glitz and the glamor of what the club is.

"Going forward, we also want to bring other players in if we have the opportunity to bring some great names in, you obviously mentioned Leo (Messi) and Cristiano (Ronaldo)."

