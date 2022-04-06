"Very far from reality" - Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuain rubbishes retirement claims, accuses his father of 'misspeaking' 

Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuain has quashed claims that he is set to retire soon.

Higuain's father Jorge had told TNT Sports in Argentina that his son had told him he was retiring at the end of the season, saying (via Football-Italia):

“I don’t think he will return to Argentina; he told me that he will retire at the end of the season."

Following that, reports claimed the former Real Madrid forward was indeed set to end his 17-year playing career. Tributes then poured in to recognise the hugely successful career the striker has had.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer With Gonzalo Higuaín retiring at the end of the year, what will you most remember him for? With Gonzalo Higuaín retiring at the end of the year, what will you most remember him for? https://t.co/3xbRSHymx1

However, Higuain has rubbished his retirement claims, asserting that his father has mispoken. He told reporters (via Goal):

"It was a misunderstanding he had with me."

He continued:

"I never told him I was retiring. He misspoke, and that can happen, but this is very far from reality. I am focused on my club, on fulfilling my contract, and when the time comes, if that decision is made, I will be the one communicating it, only me."

Higuain did hint that his retirement is close but that he is not giving up his boots just yet, adding:

"Obviously, I’m close to that time in which I’ll stop playing football, but that’s not on my mind at the moment. What’s on my mind is fulfilling my contract and then I will analyse how I feel, and I will sit down with the club to make the best decision. Right now I feel good, and I just wanted to clarify this, and when the time comes, it will be me that communicates my decision."

The 34-year-old joined Inter Miami as a free agent in 2020 following the expiration of his contract with Serie A giants Juventus.

During his two years in Miami, he has scored 15 goals and contributed nine assists in 44 appearances for the MLS franchise. It appears he is not going to be ending his playing career just yet.

Inter Miami need Gonzalo Higuain to start firing

Gonzalo Higuain hasn't quite had the impact many had expected.

Despite Higuain scoring two goals in five games for Inter Miami so far this season, the team ia rock-bottom in the MLS Eastern Conference standings. They have had a somewhat forgettable campaign, with Higuain's leadership being brought into question.

Footy Gazzetta @footygazzetta Fabian Herbers: "Higuain? F*ck that guy! He's pathetic. Every time one of his teammates makes a bad pass, he stays there, he is negative. His body language is terrible. I wouldn't want to be his teammate."



— @zeesoccerpod Fabian Herbers: "Higuain? F*ck that guy! He's pathetic. Every time one of his teammates makes a bad pass, he stays there, he is negative. His body language is terrible. I wouldn't want to be his teammate." 🚨⚽️ Fabian Herbers: "Higuain? F*ck that guy! He's pathetic. Every time one of his teammates makes a bad pass, he stays there, he is negative. His body language is terrible. I wouldn't want to be his teammate." — @zeesoccerpod https://t.co/fZc21XV1RT

Inter Miami boss Phil Neville has urged Gonzalo Higuain to start firing, telling MLS Soccer:

"For us to be successful, he has to perform. For us to be successful, he has to perform in these moments for this team. That's the challenge. For me, and I’m really strong on this, his role hasn't changed. He is the one that is our best finisher. He is the one that we demand the most goals from. He is the one that we demand the most assists from. Period."

Gonzalo Higuain needs to start firing soon as Miami strive to climb up the Conference standings. His contract ends this December, but Miami have an option to extend the striker's stay by 12 months.

Edited by Bhargav