Why the Premier League can call itself the best in the world

Fans of English football have argued for many years that the Premier League is the best in the world. However, there were always holes in this argument. Why did its best players leave for Barcelona and Real Madrid? Why was Spain able to dominate European football? Did teams playing 'industrial' football lower the quality? These arguments are no more. They have all been silenced, and now the Premier League is undoubtedly the best in the world.

England has long been home to historic clubs and historic stadiums, from Arsenal to Aston Villa, from Anfield to Old Trafford. They have at times had world-class teams and world-class players. United's treble winners and Arsenal's invincibles. Henry, Ronaldo and Suarez have all graced the Premier League, but have all been drawn away by the lure of Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Why have things changed in the Premier League?

In recent years more and more of the world's best managers have joined the Premier League. This, in turn has forced a domino effect into action, attracting the best players, increasing the quality of football, and bringing more European success. In the last 5 years, Chelsea and Liverpool have won the Champions League and Manchester United and Chelsea have won the Europa League. Compare that with the previous 5 years where there was one Champions League win and no Europa League titles for English clubs.

Mourinho, Guardiola, Tuchel, Benitez, Ancellotti, Klopp and Pochettino have all managed in the Premier League in recent years. It's because of this that the Premier League now produces the best football it ever has. Every other European League tends to be a one-horse race more often than not. Bayern, Juventus and PSG have all dominated domestic football in their countries over the last decade. This is one great unique aspect of English football. If Manchester City aren't winning the league, it could be Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, or even Leicester who take the crown.

All these factors have coincided with the downfall of many of Europe's traditional major powers, making the Premier League the best in the world. Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid are all weaker than they once were. Spiraling financial demands and more competition for players than ever before have caused some of Europe's greatest clubs to struggle in recent times.

The Premier League can now boast the best players, clubs, and managers in world football. It has the potential to create the foundations of a footballing dynasty that could last a decade.

