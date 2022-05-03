OL Reign vs Washington Spirit prediction, preview, team news and more | NWSL Challenge Cup 2022 

The semifinals of the NWSL Challenge Cup kick-off this week and will see OL Reign lock horns with Washington Spirit at Lumen Field on Wednesday.

OL Reign enjoyed a stellar group stage run as they went unbeaten in all six games. They beat Angel FC in both the home and away games while picking up a win and a draw against Portland Thorns and Alex Morgan's San Diego Wave.

The Bold were knocked out in the quarterfinals of the competition in their debut campaign back in 2020 and failed to make it past the first round last year. They will be hoping for better luck in the tournament this time around.

The Washington Spirit qualified for the semifinals as the highest-ranked group stage runner-up as they finished two points behind NC Courage in the East Division. Like their midweek opponents, they went undefeated in the group stages, picking up two wins and four draws.

The Washington Spirit also failed to make it out of the group stage last year. They will be targeting victory on Wednesday to book a place in the final later this month.

OL Reign vs Washington Spirit Head-to-Head

There have been 26 meetings between OL Reign and the Washington Spirit. The hosts have won 12 of those games, while the visitors have won three fewer. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in their league opener on Sunday, which the Washington Spirit won 2-1.

OL Reign Form Guide (All Competitions): L-D-W-W-W

Washington Spirit Form Guide (All Competitions): W-D-W-W-D

OL Reign vs Washington Spirit Team News

OL Reign

Zsanett Kajan and Olivia Van der Jagt are both out with COVID-19 while Megan Rapinoe is injured.

Injured: Megan Rapinoe

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Zsanett Kajan, Olivia Van der Jagt

Suspended: None

Washington Spirit

The visitors will be without the services of Averie Collins, Tori Huster, Alia Martin, Tara McKeown and Gaby Vincent as they are all injured. Jordan Baggett and Andi Sullivan are both recovering from injuries and are doubts.

Injured: Averie Collins, Tori Huster, Alia Martin, Tara McKeown, Gaby Vincent

Doubtful: Jordan Baggett, Andi Sullivan

Suspended: None

OL Reign vs Washington Spirit Predicted XI

OL Reign Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Phallon Tullis-Joyce; Sofia Huerta, Alana Cook, Phoebe McClernon, Jimena Lopez; Nikki Stanton, Jessica Fishlock; Ally Watt, Rose Lavelle, Veronica Latsko; Bethany Balcer

Washington Spirit Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Aubrey Bledsoe; Morgan Goff, Amber Brooks, Sam Staab, Camryn Biegalski; Taylor Aylmer, Julia Rodder; Trinity Rodman, Ashley Sanchez, Anna Heilferty; Ashley Hatch

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

OL Reign vs Washington Spirit Prediction

OL Reign's latest result ended a six-game winless run, marking their first defeat of the year. They will now be looking to bounce back from that hiccup this week.

The Washington Spirit are on a 16-game unbeaten run dating back to early September last year. They have won their last four games in this matchup and should continue that run on Thursday.

Prediction: OL Reign 1-2 Washington Spirit

Edited by Peter P