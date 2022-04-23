Orlando City SC vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips - 24th April 2022

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Orlando City SC will play host to New York Red Bulls at the Exploria Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts will head into the game seeking to get one over the Red Bulls after losing the last two meetings between the two teams last year.

Orlando secured their place in the fourth round of the US Open Cup on Thursday with a 2-1 win over FC Tampa Bay Rowdies.

This was in keeping with their recent turnaround in fortunes in the MLS. They have won their last two outings, scoring three goals and keeping two clean sheets. With 14 points from their opening eight games, Orlando are second in the Eastern Conference standings two points off first-placed Philadelphia Union.

Like their hosts, New York progressed to the next round of the US Open Cup with a 2-1 win over Hartford Athletic last time.

They'll now turn their attentiono the MLS where they are on a two-game winless run, losing 2-1 against CF Montreal on April 9 before playing out a goalless draw with FC Dallas eight days later.

New York are third in the East, three points off Sunday’s hosts, albeit with a game in hand.

Orlando City SC vs New York Red Bulls Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 15 meetings between the two teams, New York boast a slightly superior record in this fixture.

Orlando have picked up three fewer wins in this period, while the honours have been shared on two different occasions.

The Red Bulls head into Sunday’s game unbeaten in their last three meetings between the two teams, claiming two wins and one draw.

Orlando have won their last three games across competitions— their longest winning streak since June 2021.

New York have won their four games on the road this season, scoring nine goals and conceding three.

Orlando City SC vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Orlando and New York have enjoyed solid starts to their campaigns and find themselves in the upper echelons of the standings. Both teams head into the game evenly matched on paper, so the spoils could be shared in this one.

Prediction: Orlando City SC 1-1 New York Red Bulls.

Orlando City SC vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Orlando and the Red Bulls have both scored in their last four meetings since 2019).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals in four of their last seven meetings).

Edited by Bhargav