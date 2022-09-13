Orlando City vs Atlanta United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Orlando City take on Atlanta United on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Orlando City are currently in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The hosts suffered a damaging 5-1 defeat at the hands of Philadelphia Union in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this year. The away side eased past Toronto FC by a 4-2 margin last week and will need to step up in this fixture.

Orlando City vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head

Atlanta United have an impressive record against Orlando City and have won eight out of the 17 matches that have been played between the two teams. Orlando City have managed three victories against Atlanta United and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in July this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams were wasteful on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Orlando City form guide in the MLS: L-W-W-W-W

Atlanta United form guide in the MLS: W-L-L-W-D

Orlando City vs Atlanta United Team News

Orlando City have a point to prove

Orlando City

Alexandre Pato and Joey DeZart are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Robin Jansson and Jack Lynn are struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Alexandre Pato, Joey DeZart

Doubtful: Robin Jansson, Jack Lynn

Unavailable: None

Atlanta United have a depleted squad

Atlanta United

Josef Martinez has been suspended from the dressing room and will not be included in the squad. Osvaldo Alonso, Miles Robinson, Emerson Hyndman, and Bradley Guzan are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Osvaldo Alonso, Miles Robinson, Emerson Hyndman, Bradley Guzan, Dylan Castanheira

Doubtful: Matheus Rossetto

Unavailable: Josef Martinez

Orlando City vs Atlanta United Predicted XI

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese; Ruan, Antonio Carlos, Rodrigo Schlegel, Joao Moutinho; Junior Urso, Wilder Cartagena; Facundo Torres, Benji Michel, Jake Mulraney; Ercan Kara

Atlanta United FC @ATLUTD "That's all that matters tonight. We 𝙬𝙞𝙣."



Blocking out the noise 🤫 "That's all that matters tonight. We 𝙬𝙞𝙣."Blocking out the noise 🤫 https://t.co/1RCGs5eXAb

Atlanta United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Rocco Rios Novo; Andrew Gutman, Alan Franco, Juan Purata; Brooks Lennon, Santiago Sosa, Thiago Almada, Amar Sejdic, Caleb Wiley; Luiz Araujo, Ronaldo Cisneros

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Orlando City vs Atlanta United Prediction

Orlando City did exceptionally well to win the US Open Cup this year but will be reeling from their defeat against Philadelphia Union. The hosts were defensively poor on the day and have a point to prove going into this match.

Atlanta United have a depleted squad at the moment and have been a mere shadow of their former selves. Orlando City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Orlando City 3-2 Atlanta United

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi