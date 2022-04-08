Orlando City vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips - 9th April 2022

The MLS returns with a fresh set of thrilling fixtures as Orlando City SC welcome Chicago Fire to the Exploria Stadium on Saturday.

The Fire head into the game as one of just two teams yet to taste defeat in the Eastern Conference and will look to keep that run alive.

Orlando, meanwhile, continue to struggle for consistency in the opening few weeks of the MLS campaign as they fell to a 4-2 home defeat to Los Angeles FC on Sunday.

They have now managed two wins from their opening six games, losing two and picking up two draws.

Orlando are eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, level on eight points with Columbus Crew.

Elsewhere, Chicago were held to an uneventful goalless draw by FC Dallas last time out.

The Fire head into the weekend unbeaten their five games this season, claiming two wins and three draws from six games.

Chicago have amassed nine points so far to sit fourth in the standings, four points off Philadelphia Union atop the pile.

Orlando City vs Chicago Fire Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 17 meetings between the two teams, Chicago boast a superior record in this fixture.

Orlando have picked up four wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

The two teams locked horns in round two of the MLS on March 6, where the spoils were shared in an uneventful goalless draw.

Chicago head into the game unbeaten this season, picking up two wins and three draws from their opening five games.

Orlando are on a two-game losing streak on home turf, their first consecutive home defeats since July 2019.

The Fire boast the division’s meanest defensive record, with just one goal conceded so far.

Orlando City vs Chicago Fire Prediction

With just one point separating the two teams, Saturday’s game has all the makings of an absorbing contest. Chicago appear to have hit their stride early on, as they have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their season. The Fire could come out victorious on Saturday, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Orlando City 0-1 Chicago Fire.

Orlando City vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chicago Fire.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of Orlando's six games so far).

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No (The Fire have been solid defensively, keeping four clean sheets and conceding only once in their five games so far).

