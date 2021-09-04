Orlando City vs Columbus Crew prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Orlando City take on Columbus Crew at the Exploria Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Orlando City are in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have been impressive this year. The home side was held to a 0-0 stalemate by Inter Miami last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Crew edged FC Cincinnati to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will have to work hard to win this fixture.

Orlando City vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head

Orlando City have a slight advantage over Columbus Crew and have won six out of 14 matches played between the two teams. Columbus Crew have managed five victories against Orlando City and will want to level the scales on Saturday.

The previous game between the two teams took place in November last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Orlando City. Columbus Crew were not at their best on the day and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Orlando City form guide in MLS 2021: D-W-D-D-D

Columbus Crew form guide in MLS 2021: W-L-L-L-L

Orlando City vs Columbus Crew Team News

Orlando City

Orlando City

Oriol Rosell and Alexandre Pato are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Andres Perea, Mauricio Pereyra, and Pedro Gallese are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Alexandre Pato, Oriol Rosell

Doubtful: Andres Perea, Mauricio Pereyra, Pedro Gallese

Unavailable: None

Columbus Crew

Columbus Crew

Artur, Milton Valenzuela, Perry Kitchen, and Gyasi Zardes are injured and will not be able to feature against Orlando City. Liam Fraser and Jonathan Mensah are on international duty and have also been excluded from the squad.

Injured: Artur, Milton Valenzuela, Marlon Hairston, Josh Williams, Gyasi Zardes, Perry Kitchen

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Liam Fraser, Jonathan Mensah

Orlando City vs Columbus Crew Predicted XI

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mason Stajduhar; Ruan, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho; Joey Dezart, Junior Urso; Nani, Chris Mueller, Benji Michel; Tesho Akindele

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Eloy Room; Waylon Francis, Vito Wormgoor, Aboubacar Keita, Harrison Afful; Alexandru Matan, Darlington Nagbe; Lucas Zelarayan, Kevin Molino, Pedro Santos; Bradley Wright-Phillips

Orlando City vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Orlando City have plenty of experience in their ranks and will want to make the most of their squad depth this season. The likes of Nani and Chris Mueller can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove in this game.

Columbus Crew ended their poor run of form with an impressive attacking display last week and will need to pull off a similar result in this game. Orlando City are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Orlando City 2-0 Columbus Crew

