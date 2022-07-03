Orlando City vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th July | MLS 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as DC United lock horns with an impressive Orlando City outfit in an important clash at the Exploria Stadium on Monday.

Orlando City vs DC United Preview

DC United are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have endured a difficult campaign so far. The away side suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Nashville SC last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Orlando City, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The hosts edged Nashville SC to a penalty shoot-out victory in their previous game and will need to step up to the plate this week.

Orlando City vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando City and DC United are on an even footing and have won six games apiece out of a total of 14 matches played between the two teams.

Orlando City won both their matches against DC United last season, with their previous victory coming by a 2-1 margin last October.

Orlando City won their previous home game against Houston Dynamo by a 2-1 margin and have not won consecutive games at home in the MLS in nearly a year.

After winning their first two games of the season, DC United have lost nine of their last 13 matches in the MLS, including the last three.

Orlando City striker Ercan Kara has scored four of his team's last six goals, including each of their last three strikes at home.

Taxi Fountas scored his sixth goal of the season for DC United last week and has a team-high nine goal contributions so far this year.

Orlando City vs DC United Prediction

Orlando City have stepped up to the plate this season and have made an impressive start to their season. The hosts have impressive players in their ranks and can pack a punch on their day.

DC United have made a shocking start to their campaign and will need to play out of their skins this week. Orlando City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Orlando City 2-1 DC United

Orlando City vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Orlando City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Orlando City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ercan Kara to score - Yes

