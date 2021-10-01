Orlando City vs DC United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Orlando City take on DC United on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

DC United are in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have exceeded expectations this season. The away side eased past Minnesota United earlier this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Orlando City, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this year. The hosts held Nashville SC to a 2-2 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Orlando City vs DC United Head-to-Head

DC United have a slight edge over Orlando City and have won six out of 13 matches played between the two teams. Orlando City have managed five victories against DC United and will want to level the scales on Saturday.

The previous game between the two MLS outfits took place in May this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Orlando City. DC United have improved in recent weeks and have a point to prove this weekend.

Orlando City form guide in MLS 2021: D-L-L-L-L

DC United form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-L-W-D

Orlando City vs DC United Team News

Orlando City have a strong squad

Orlando City

Mason Stajduhar and Alexandre Pato are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Antonio Carlos served his suspension over the weekend and is available for selection against DC United.

Injured: Mason Stajduhar, Alexandre Pato

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

DC United have a depleted squad

DC United

Brendan Daniel Hines-Ike, Chris Odoi-Atsem, and Adrien Perez are injured and have been ruled out of this match. Nigel Robertha and Paul Arriola have recovered from their niggles and will be available for selection.

Injured: Adrien Perez, Brendan Daniel Hines-Ike, Chris Odoi-Atsem

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando City vs DC United Predicted XI

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese; Ruan, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho; Joey Dezart, Junior Urso; Nani, Chris Mueller, Benji Michel; Daryl Dike

DC United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bill Hamid; Andy Najar, Donovan Pines, Steven Birnbaum; Joseph Mora, Julian Gressel, Russell Canouse, Junior Moreno; Kevin Paredes, Ola Kamara, Edison Flores

Orlando City vs DC United Prediction

Orlando City are winless in their last five MLS matches and have endured a shocking slump over the past month. The likes of Nani and Chris Mueller can be impressive on their day and will need to step up this week.

DC United, on the other hand, have grown in stature in recent weeks and will need to hit their peak this month. The away side is the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Orlando City 0-1 DC United

