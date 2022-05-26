Orlando City vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th May 2022 

In the 2022 Major League Soccer action this weekend, Orlando City will lock horns with FC Dallas at the Exploria Stadium on Saturday.

Orlando are enjoying a decent spell at the moment. They were held to a 2-2 draw by Austin FC last time out in a highly tense clash at the Q2 Stadium that saw the Lions squander a two-goal lead and end the game with nine men.

Orlando are third in the Eastern Conference standings with 21 points from 13 games. They will look to pick up maximum points this weekend as they return to league action on home turf after three games on the road.

Dallas, meanwhile, began their campaign very strongly, losing just one of their first 11 games across competitions but have struggled for results recently. They were beaten 2-1 by Minnesota United in their last game, with Paul Arriola's goal in the second half proving to be a consolation strike.

The visitors have picked up 22 points from 13 games and sit third in the Western Conference standings, four points behind Los Angeles FC at the top of the table. They will now look to shake off their latest result and return to winning ways this weekend.

Orlando City vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

• There have been just eight meetings between Orlando and Dallas. Orlando have won one of those games and have picked up two draws, while Dallas have won five.

• The Burn have kept six clean sheets in their last seven games in this fixture.

• Orlando are without a draw on home turf in the league this season, with their six games comprising three wins and as many losses.

• Dallas have conceded six away goals this season, the joint-fewest in the Western Conference alongside LA Galaxy.

Orlando City vs FC Dallas Prediction

Orlando are on a four-game unbeaten streak, picking up three wins. They have won their last three home games across competitions and have lost just one of their last six. Meanwhile, Dallas are on a run of consecutive defeats, losing three of their last four games after going unbeaten in nine games before that.

The hosts are in better form ahead of their weekend clash and should win this one.

Prediction: Orlando City 2-1 FC Dallas.

Orlando City vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Orlando City.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have found the back of the net in seven of Dallas' last eight outings).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but two of Orlando's last eight games have produced over 2.5 goals).

Edited by Bhargav