Orlando City vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips - 18th June 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Orlando City lock horns with Houston Dynamo in an important clash at the Exploria Stadium on Saturday.

Orlando City vs Houston Dynamo Preview

Houston Dynamo are currently in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side suffered a 3-0 defeat against Real Salt Lake last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Orlando City, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference table and have been fairly impressive so far. The hosts played out a 1-1 draw against New England Revolution in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Orlando City vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Houston Dynamo have a slight edge over Orlando City and have won two of the five matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Orlando City's one victory.

Houston Dynamo are unbeaten in their last four matches against Orlando City, with the hosts winning the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Orlando City are winless in their last three matches in the MLS - they have endured only two winless streaks longer than this since the start of last season.

Houston Dynamo have a poor record on the road and have won only seven of their 67 MLS games away from home since 2018.

Robin Jansson scored his first goal for Orlando City in their previous game - the club now has the joint-highest number of goals by defenders in the MLS in 2022.

Houston Dynamo have registered the lowest percentage of passes in the final third to total passes for any team in the MLS this season.

Orlando City vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Orlando City have built an impressive squad this season but will need to work hard to justify their potential. The hosts can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove this year.

Houston Dynamo are struggling at the moment and face an uphill battle this season. Orlando City are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Orlando City 2-1 Houston Dynamo

Orlando City vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Orlando City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Orlando City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexandre Pato to score - Yes

