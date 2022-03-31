Orlando City vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 2 April 2022

Orlando City will take on Los Angeles FC at the Exploria Stadium on Saturday in an MLS cross-conference matchup.

Orlando City have gotten off to a decent start to their 2022 MLS campaign. They've won two, drawn two and lost one of their first five matches of the season. Oscar Pareja's men are currently fourth in the MLS Eastern Conference standings as they welcome LAFC to their home turf.

Orlando City will be feeling a bit distraught after relinquishing a one-goal advantage to a 10-men Portland Timbers last weekend. Junior Urso gave the Lions the lead in the 52nd minute. Things seemed to be working out in their favor as the Timbers' Jose Van Rankin picked up a second yellow in the 76th minute and was sent off.

However, Christhian Paredes was fouled inside the box a few minutes later. He converted from the spot without any hassle to restore parity in the game.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles FC have recorded a strong start to their 2022 campaign. They have picked up three wins from their first four matches and are yet to be beaten this term. They kicked things off with a resounding 3-0 win over the Colorado Rapids.

LAFC were then held to a 1-1 draw by the Portland Timbers. Steve Cherundolo's men then beat Inter Miami 2-0 before getting the better of the Vancouver Whitecaps last Sunday, beating them 3-1.

Los Angeles FC are currently first in the Western Conference standings with 10 points after four outings. They could really make a statement with a win at the Exploria Stadium against Orlando City on Saturday.

Orlando City vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando City and LAFC have clashed just three times in the past. LAFC have won once while two games have ended as draws.

Los Angeles FC are unbeaten so far in the MLS 2022 season.

LAFC have registered 25 shots on goal in four games while Orlando City have been able to muster just 15 in their five.

The last time the two sides met was in July 2020 and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Orlando City vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Orlando City have done a decent job so far. But Los Angeles FC have looked strong and dominant in their four matches. It will be a tightly contested game but Orlando City are going to find it hard to keep Steve Cherundolo's side at bay on Saturday.

Despite playing away from home, we expect LAFC to take all three points here.

Prediction: Orlando City 1-2 Los Angeles FC

Orlando City vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

