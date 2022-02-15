Orlando City vs Miami FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS pre-season friendly 2022

Orlando City will be seeking their first MLS pre-season win when they welcome Miami FC to the Exploria Stadium on Wednesday.

The visitors head into the game fresh off the back of a 2-1 defeat at the hands of CF Montreal and will look to quickly bounce back from that result.

Orlando City were denied their first pre-season victory last Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Colorado Rapids on home turf.

Prior to that, Oscar Pareja’s men were on a three-game losing streak, including a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Nashville in the playoffs.

Having secured a sixth-placed finish last season, Orlando City will be desperate to get up and running as they look to set the pace for the new top-flight campaign.

Meanwhile, Miami FC were denied a dream start to their pre-season as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Montreal.

Prior to that, Anthony Pulis’ side fell to a 1-0 loss against Louisville City FC in the championship playoffs quarter-finals on November 11.

Miami FC currently play in the USL Championship and will be looking to pick up their first pre-season win ahead of the regular campaign.

Orlando City vs Miami FC Head-To-Head

This will be the first meeting between the sides as they look to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Orlando City Form Guide: W-L-L-L-D

Miami FC Form Guide: L-W-W-L-L

Orlando City vs Miami FC Team News

Orlando City

The hosts head into Wednesday’s game with no injuries or suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Miami FC

Like the Lions, Miami FC boast a clean bill of health and have no suspension worries.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Orlando City vs Miami FC Predicted XI

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pedro Gallese; Ruan, Rodrigo Schlegel, Robin Jansson, Michael Halliday; João Moutinho, Facundo Torres, Jhegson Méndez; Ercan Kara, Benji Michel, Tesho Akindele

Miami FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jake McGuire; Paco Craig, Benjamin Ofeimu, Callum Chapman-Page, Luca Antonelli; Florian Valot, Devon Williams, Joshua Pérez; Kyle Murphy, Billy Forbes, Pierre Da Silva

Orlando City vs Miami FC Prediction

Orlando City will fancy their chances of picking up their first pre-season win as they face a significantly less talented Miami FC side. Looking at the gulf in quality between the two sides, we predict the hosts will claim the win.

Prediction: Orlando City 2-1 Miami FC

Edited by Peter P